School book depicts Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh, actor requests West Bengal government to correct 'glaring error'

Farhan Akhtar pointed out that a still from 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' had been incorrectly used in the book instead of Milkha Singh's photo.

Published: 19th August 2018 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Farhan Akhtar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A photograph of a school textbook in West Bengal depicting Farhan Akhtar as veteran athlete Milkha Singh has gone viral on the social media and the actor has urged the state government to rectify the "glaring error".

The 44-year-old actor, who essayed the role of Singh, in 2013's biopic in "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", took to Twitter to point out that a still from the film had been incorrectly used in the book instead of the real athlete's photo.

"To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji."

"Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book? Sincerely," Akhtar wrote while retweeting the image shared by a Twitter user.

The actor-director also tagged Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien to draw his attention to the post.

Singh, known as The Flying Sikh, became the first Indian to win an individual athletics gold medal at a Commonwealth Games (1958).

Akhtar received critical acclaim and accolades for his performance and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" bagged two National Awards in Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography categories.

