Home Entertainment Hindi

You will see the pain of having to send your loved ones to war: Monica Gill on 'Paltan'

Monica is not a fan of the war film genre, but it's like a dream come true for her to bag a role in a JP Dutta film.

Published: 19th August 2018 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Monica Gill

Punjabi actress Monica Gill (Photo | Monica Gill Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Popular Punjabi actress Monica Gill is thrilled about acting in JP Dutta's war drama "Paltan", starring actors like Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane and Gurmeet Choudhary. She feels that she is "way too new" to do a women-led movie in Bollywood right now, but would love to star in one in future.

"Paltan" will show men's bravery and valour, among other things. Her upcoming Punjabi film "Punj Khaab", on the other hand, will be a women-centric one.

"I would love to do a female-centric film in Hindi cinema. However, I feel that I am way too new. I do think that in order to carry a female-led film, you need to do films like 'Paltan' or 'Firangi'. They (were made) at a big scale. So, they do give you the exposure," Monica told IANS in a telephonic interview from Mumbai.

Also Read: Even I don't know why Abhishek Bachchan left 'Paltan', says Director JP Dutta

"I do not think that right now (is the right time) because I am only two films old in Hindi cinema. At this point, I don't think it would be a smart idea but I do think later on in my career, it is definitely something that I look forward to."

Monica is not a fan of the war film genre, but it's "like a dream come true" for her to bag a role in a J.P. Dutta film.

"'Border' (Dutta's film) is such a huge film in the Punjabi community. So, working with him after that was just a dream come true. I am so thankful that I was given this opportunity," she said.

She will be seen romancing Harshvardhan in "Paltan", which will release on September 7.

"I have seen 'Border' and 'LOC Kargil'. I thought even though the actresses may have had a small role, their role in the lives of their significant others is significant. Even if it's a small role, J.P. Dutta directs in such a way that you will remember it," said the "Ambarsariya" actress.

"She (her character) is a Punjabi girl. She is someone from the same village as Harshvardhan's character and they like each other. The story is of how she sends him off to war.

"Not just my character, but others also... you will see the pain of having to send your loved ones to war. That is the point of my character... having the audience to understand what it's like to have a son, lover or a fiance go to war and understand that they might not return."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monica Gill Paltan JP Dutta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony