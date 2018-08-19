You will see the pain of having to send your loved ones to war: Monica Gill on 'Paltan'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Popular Punjabi actress Monica Gill is thrilled about acting in JP Dutta's war drama "Paltan", starring actors like Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane and Gurmeet Choudhary. She feels that she is "way too new" to do a women-led movie in Bollywood right now, but would love to star in one in future.

"Paltan" will show men's bravery and valour, among other things. Her upcoming Punjabi film "Punj Khaab", on the other hand, will be a women-centric one.

"I would love to do a female-centric film in Hindi cinema. However, I feel that I am way too new. I do think that in order to carry a female-led film, you need to do films like 'Paltan' or 'Firangi'. They (were made) at a big scale. So, they do give you the exposure," Monica told IANS in a telephonic interview from Mumbai.

"I do not think that right now (is the right time) because I am only two films old in Hindi cinema. At this point, I don't think it would be a smart idea but I do think later on in my career, it is definitely something that I look forward to."

Monica is not a fan of the war film genre, but it's "like a dream come true" for her to bag a role in a J.P. Dutta film.

"'Border' (Dutta's film) is such a huge film in the Punjabi community. So, working with him after that was just a dream come true. I am so thankful that I was given this opportunity," she said.

She will be seen romancing Harshvardhan in "Paltan", which will release on September 7.

"I have seen 'Border' and 'LOC Kargil'. I thought even though the actresses may have had a small role, their role in the lives of their significant others is significant. Even if it's a small role, J.P. Dutta directs in such a way that you will remember it," said the "Ambarsariya" actress.

"She (her character) is a Punjabi girl. She is someone from the same village as Harshvardhan's character and they like each other. The story is of how she sends him off to war.

"Not just my character, but others also... you will see the pain of having to send your loved ones to war. That is the point of my character... having the audience to understand what it's like to have a son, lover or a fiance go to war and understand that they might not return."