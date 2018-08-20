Aditi Rao Hydari roped in as face of Ritu Kumar's 'Beautiful Hands' line

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been featured in Ritu Kumars Autumn-Winter 2018 collection line titled 'Beautiful Hands'. The actress recalls the time when she used to spend hours in the designers house.

"I've spent a lot of time growing up at the Kumar's house. It was filled with the most amazing things - like a museum! I would spend hours chatting with Amrish (Ritu Kumar's son) and the family. The collaboration came around very organically. Ritu Kumar has a revival instinct that's being made cool for our generation," Aditi said in a statement.

For the Autumn-Winter 2018 season, Kumar takes the viewer on a journey from the eastern villages of Bengal to the beaches of Maharashtra and captures the essence of the many artisans who make beautiful work.

Told through generations of skilled craftsmen, it is the story of the history of textile design and embellishments at brand Ritu Kumar. It defines and encapsulates the core belief that Many Hands Make Beautiful Work.

From screen-printing to colour mixing, 'Beautiful Hands' pays tribute to the traditions that exist and are created with each collection.

The line features a range of boho-chic kurta dresses, tunics and jacket style kurtas with unique prints like patola and ikat on easy-to-wear silhouettes. The dominant colours in this story are deep reds, mustard yellows, ecrus and other earthy colours found in nature.

Amrish, the face behind the marketing and concept of the brand, said: "The Ritu Kumar woman is constantly evolving. She possesses an innate sense of self, is strong, resilient while also being sophisticated, refined and stylish. She's earthy and has an effortless, understated grace about her.The women who have fronted the Ritu Kumar campaigns are very organically an extension of these qualities."