Home Entertainment Hindi

Aditi Rao Hydari roped in as face of Ritu Kumar's 'Beautiful Hands' line

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been featured in Ritu Kumars Autumn-Winter 2018 collection line titled 'Beautiful Hands'.

Published: 20th August 2018 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Aditi Rao Hydari

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo | Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been featured in Ritu Kumars Autumn-Winter 2018 collection line titled 'Beautiful Hands'. The actress recalls the time when she used to spend hours in the designers house.

"I've spent a lot of time growing up at the Kumar's house. It was filled with the most amazing things - like a museum! I would spend hours chatting with Amrish (Ritu Kumar's son) and the family. The collaboration came around very organically. Ritu Kumar has a revival instinct that's being made cool for our generation," Aditi said in a statement.

For the Autumn-Winter 2018 season, Kumar takes the viewer on a journey from the eastern villages of Bengal to the beaches of Maharashtra and captures the essence of the many artisans who make beautiful work.

Told through generations of skilled craftsmen, it is the story of the history of textile design and embellishments at brand Ritu Kumar. It defines and encapsulates the core belief that Many Hands Make Beautiful Work.

From screen-printing to colour mixing, 'Beautiful Hands' pays tribute to the traditions that exist and are created with each collection.

The line features a range of boho-chic kurta dresses, tunics and jacket style kurtas with unique prints like patola and ikat on easy-to-wear silhouettes. The dominant colours in this story are deep reds, mustard yellows, ecrus and other earthy colours found in nature.

Amrish, the face behind the marketing and concept of the brand, said: "The Ritu Kumar woman is constantly evolving. She possesses an innate sense of self, is strong, resilient while also being sophisticated, refined and stylish. She's earthy and has an effortless, understated grace about her.The women who have fronted the Ritu Kumar campaigns are very organically an extension of these qualities."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aditi Rao Hydari Ritu Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony