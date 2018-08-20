'English Vinglish' actor Sujata Kumar dies; battled fourth stage metastatic cancer

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sujata Kumar, known for her part in the film 'English Vinglish', passed away last night.

Family sources told PTI that the actor was suffering from fourth stage metastatic cancer (metastatis) and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital here.

"Her condition worsened day before yesterday at the hospital," the insider said.

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sujata's younger sister, also took to Twitter to share the news of the death.

"Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an unimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of August 2018. Life can never be the same again," Krishnamoorthi tweeted.

Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an umimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of august 2018..Life can never be the same again ... — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 19, 2018

In another tweet, which she later deleted, Krishnamoorthi said the funeral will take place at the Juhu crematorium in Vile Parle today.

Sujata, age unknown, has also worked in films such as 'Gori Tere Pyar Mein' and 'Raanjhanaa', along with many other TV shows and commercials.