'English Vinglish' actor Sujata Kumar dies; battled fourth stage metastatic cancer

Sujata, age unknown, has also worked in films such as 'Gori Tere Pyar Mein' and 'Raanjhanaa', along with many other TV shows and commercials.

Published: 20th August 2018 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sujata Kumar (Photo | Twitter @SuchitraKrishnamoorthi)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sujata Kumar, known for her part in the film 'English Vinglish', passed away last night.

Family sources told PTI that the actor was suffering from fourth stage metastatic cancer (metastatis) and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital here.

"Her condition worsened day before yesterday at the hospital," the insider said.

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sujata's younger sister, also took to Twitter to share the news of the death.

"Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an unimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of August 2018. Life can never be the same again," Krishnamoorthi tweeted.

In another tweet, which she later deleted, Krishnamoorthi said the funeral will take place at the Juhu crematorium in Vile Parle today.

Comments

