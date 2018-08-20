Home Entertainment Hindi

Every character that comes to an actor is destined: Manasi Salvi

Actress Manasi Salvi has now joined the cast of the show 'Papa By Chance' as Sucharita Chopra, an elite businesswoman.

Published: 20th August 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Manasi Salvi

Actor Manasi Salvi (Photo | Manasi Salvi Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Manasi Salvi says she is "too orthodox" when it comes to different types of mediums and that she doesn't relate to the digital platform.

"Web series is something that I don't relate to it. I can't watch myself 'on the go'. I think I am too orthodox in terms of medium. I love television. It is where I began my career. Television has supported me for 21 years and has given me a variety of roles, looks and fabulous creative professional people to work with so, I am quite happy doing TV as of now and I don't plan the future," Manasi told IANS in an email interview.

She is so loyal to the small screen that she has chosen to keep away from movies for a while.

"Marathi cinema is very close to my heart. I have done six Marathi films, I have won a state award for one and a Screen award as well. I am extremely happy about that. But being in a daily soap, I don't get time to give dates for a longer schedule in Marathi cinema.

"Right now, I am very loyal to TV and my advertisements. I want to stay like that a little longer," said the "Sadarakshanaay" actress.

She has now joined the cast of the show "Papa By Chance" as Sucharita Chopra, an elite businesswoman. A few years ago, she had played a character who belonged to a wealthy family in the show "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara".

"The choice of character has never been a process where I see that the character is wealthy or poor, but just comes instinctively when you listen to a particular script and also how the woman is, what are the struggles in life, do I identify with her...

"For choosing a character, I believe it's not much of a choice of an actor, even it's a choice it needs to fit the bill. It needs to be approved by a lot of creative people who take the story forward. This is the reason why I believe that every character that comes to an actor is probably destined."

Is she acting as a strict or a lenient mother in the show?

"A mother can never be strict, a mother can never be lenient. A mother is probably a responsible woman and I play a responsible woman in this series," said the actress, also a mother in real life.

"My daughter influences a lot of work that I take up because I don't want her to feel uncomfortable with what I do personally and professionally. It's a kind of responsibility that I feel from my end."

She is excited about her wardrobe for "Papa By Chance".

"I have always been lucky in terms of my wardrobe. Every show of mine has given me a new style and a new look. I am looking forward to this one because it's a combination of suits and saris and jackets and a combination of everything that I have done till date. What I really like about Sucharita's wardrobe are the colours. They are bold and beautiful," said Manasi.

How much input does she give to her stylist for the show?

"The stylist for my show is Shivani and she is brilliant with what she does, so I don't have to give much of an input. The only way I can contribute is by staying fit and making her creativity probably the same she has visualised while she was creating it," she shared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manasi Salvi Papa By Chance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony