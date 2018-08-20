Home Entertainment Hindi

Fans wish Randeep Hooda a happy 41st birthday

Randeep Hooda made his debut with Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding which garnered him immense appreciation.

Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda (Photo | Randeep Hooda Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fans showered their wishes as Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda turned 41 on Monday.

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday to the very handsome and talented @RandeepHooda. Not only a great actor but a humble human. Keep it up. #HappyBirthdayRandeepHooda"

"Perfect, peaceful and oh so ethereally magical!! @RandeepHooda #HappyBirthdayRandeepHooda," tweeted another.

A user wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the versatile actors of Bollywood @RandeepHooda . Really, sir, your acting is class and you are a gem of Bollywood. #HappyBirthdayRandeepHooda"

Uploading a collage of Hooda's pictures, a girl-fan posted, "Hope your special day, brings you all that your heart desires!Happy Birthday @RandeepHoodaI love you ?Wishing to see you one day ?

"Happy Birthday Randeep Sir #HappyBirthdayRandeepHooda" wrote a user.

Hooda made his debut with Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding which garnered him immense appreciation. However, little recognition came his way as he had to wait for four years for his next project, Ram Gopal Varma's thriller 'D', which also failed at the box office.

A turning point came in his career when he starred in the commercially successful 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' and was subsequently noted for his performance in 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' which earned him an IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor nomination.

He then had successful runs at the box office as he continued to garner praise for his performances in Alia Bhatt starrer 'Highway' along with biopics 'Rang Rasiya' and 'Sarbjit.'

Hooda was last seen in Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2', which was directed by Ahmed Khan.

Randeep Hooda

