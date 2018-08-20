Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajol always lights up the screen: Neha Dhupia

The 37-year-old actor Neha Dhupia plays a drama instructor named Padma in the Pradeep Sarkar directorial.

Neha Dhupia

Actor Neha Dhupia (Photo | Neha Dhupia Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia, who stars with Kajol in "Helicopter Eela", says every time her co-actor appears on the screen, it comes alive.

The 37-year-old actor plays a drama instructor named Padma in the Pradeep Sarkar directorial. She said Kajol made acting appear like a "easy" job.

"I feel there are only a few people who are meant to be on screen and Kajol is definitely one such person. She lights up the screen when she is there.

"It wouldn't be fair if I say am not a fan of hers. There is nobody in the entire nation or anybody who follows Bollywood who is not a Kajol fan. She is phenomenal she is beautiful and she makes it look so easy on the screen," Neha said in a statement.

The film also stars Riddhi Sen and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Ajay Devgn & Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents, co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Reshmaa Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Neeraj Gala and produced by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, "Helicopter Eela" is all set to release on September 7.

