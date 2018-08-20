Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar refuses 'Dostana 2' speculations

Karan Johar is all geared up for his upcoming projects, which include 'Kalank', 'Brahmastra', 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Takht'.

Karan Johar

Director-producer Karan Johar (Photo | Karan Johar Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The news about second installment of 2008 hit 'Dostana' being in the pipeline has been doing rounds on the internet for a long time but, it seems the rumour mills got it wrong!

Director-producer Karan Johar has denied the speculations about second part of the comedy drama being made.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the producer rubbished all the speculations, writing, "Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!!!"

The film 'Dostana' featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Karan Johar is all geared up for his upcoming projects, which include 'Kalank', 'Brahmastra', 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Takht'.

