Malaika Arora to dance on 'Hello Hello' song from 'Pataakha'

The shooting for the song will commence this week and it will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Malaika Arora

Actress Malaika Arora | PTI

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora Khan is all set to perform on a sizzling desi number in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming movie 'Pataakha'.

The actress will be grooving to the song 'Hello Hello' sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar. The music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj himself.

The makers have said that the song will be as entertaining as Bipasha Basu's 'Beedi Jalaile' and 'Namak Ishq ka' from Bharadwaj's critically acclaimed 'Omkara'.

The shooting for the song will commence this week and it will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Ajay Kapoor who is producing the movie credited Malaika for starting the trend of "special songs".

"So when we came up with this track for Pataakha, she was the first one we thought of casting. When I approached her for the song, she was very excited and immediately agreed. We are happy to have her on board and this song is tailor-made for her," the producer said.

'Pataakha' is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik. Also starring Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on September 28.

