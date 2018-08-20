'Namastey London' director Vipul Shah recovering from dengue

By IANS

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood filmmaker Vipul Shah, who has been suffering from dengue, is recovering well and will be discharged from a hospital here by Tuesday, says his actress wife Shefali Shah.

"He was diagnosed with dengue and typhoid. He will be discharged by tomorrow. All is well now," Shefali told IANS.

While Shefali didn't give any further details, the "Namastey London" fame filmmaker has reportedly been hospitalised for around a week.

Vipul recently finished the shooting of his upcoming film "Namaste England" and unveiled its poster. The film features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra and slated to release on October 19.