Home Entertainment Hindi

Nick Jonas leaves for US after 'roka' with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on August 18 sealed their relationship with a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

American pop singer Nick Jonas (R) and actress Priyanka Chopra (Photo | Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: American pop singer Nick Jonas and his parents left from here for the US, two days after solemnising his relationship with actress Priyanka Chopra.

Nick and his parents left India late on Sunday night. He sported an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers. His mother Denise wore a denim top, black pants and carried a classic Louis Vuitton tote bag. Nick's father Paul was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

As the "Chains" singer entered the airport, he waved a goodbye to the Indian paparazzi.

The family members had arrived here on August 16.

Priyanka and Nick on August 18 sealed their relationship with a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony -- considered the first wedding ritual for Punjabis -- in the presence of their close family and friends here.

The ceremony, held at the actress' residence here, followed months of speculation around the relationship status of Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra engagement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares throwback pictures with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Sweet shop in Surat sells sweets for Rs 9000 per kg
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony