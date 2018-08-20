Home Entertainment Hindi

Real estate broker is harassing us, says Kangana Ranaut on Pali Hill​ bungalow ​controversy

Rejecting the claims of a real estate broker, Kangana Ranaut says she has cleared all her dues and despite this she is being harassed.

Published: 20th August 2018 12:29 PM

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut | AFP

By IANS

Last year, Kangana bought a bungalow in Pali Hill, and the complainant was instrumental in making the deal happen but now the real estate broker has approached the Khar Police complaining against her sister Rangoli Chandel and other staff members.

"I paid the agency who made the deal for me... One percent brokerage which adds to Rs 22 lakhs, their dues have been paid many months ago. The said person is one of the brokers who offered this deal to me," Kangana said.

The "Queen" actress says she is being harassed for more money.

"My finance team never dealt with him directly but now he is harassing us for Rs 22 lakhs more, he is claiming two percent of the transaction made from my end... which was never promised to him before or after the deal... So, this does not make sense and we have made it clear to the cops as well. We have all the evidence," Kangana added.

The property in question has a total area of 3,075 sq. ft, Kangana paid Rs 1.03 crore as stamp duty. Along with the bungalow, she has also got a car parking of area 565 sq. ft.

