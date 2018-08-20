Singer Nakash Aziz​ to do cameo in 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz will do a cameo in "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala". He will play himself in an episode of the TV show.

"I am very excited and looking forward to the episode. We have created some lovely tracks and I enjoyed shooting them. Hopefully, the viewers will enjoy the show," Nakash said in a statement to IANS.

Nakash and Sargam Jassu had also composed music for the show.

"Since Nakash has been closely associated with the show since its inception, he was more than happy to be a part of it. His appearance on the show comes at a crucial stage and fans of the show will definitely have a great time seeing the episode," said a source.

On the Bollywood front, Nakash's latest track "Gold tamba" from "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" has been receiving rave reviews from listeners. This is Nakash's fourth track for actor Shahid Kapoor. Earlier they had teamed up for songs "Saree ke fall sa", "Gandi baat" and "Dhating naach".