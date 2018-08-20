Home Entertainment Hindi

'Veere Di Wedding' director Shashanka Ghosh working on sex comedy

'Veere Di Wedding' director Shashanka Ghosh is working on a web series which will explore the topic of sex but on a lighter note.

Shashanka Ghosh

(Photo | Shashanka Ghosh Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Veere Di Wedding" director Shashanka Ghosh is working on a web series which will explore the topic of sex but on a lighter note.

The yet-untitled finite series will be up on Times Group's soon-to-be-launched OTT platform, built on top of their acquisition of MX Player.

"I have said it earlier and I will say it now, I am not looking out to make art. I want to make quality entertainment which is relatable and absorbing," Ghosh said in a statement to IANS.

"When this script came to me, I could visualise the story my way. I understood the vision for this story and hence I agreed to come on board. The medium does not make a difference. For me, the story does a trick," he added.

Details of the plot or the cast are being kept under wraps for the moment.

Earlier this year, Ghosh was applauded for "Veere Di Wedding". The coming-of-age story was about the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.

It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

