Assamese film 'Xhoixobote Dhemalite' bags award at Treasure Coast International Film Festival

NEW DELHI: "Xhoixobote Dhemalite" (Rainbow fields), an Assamese film dealing with the sensitive issue of children growing up in violent times, has won another award - this time for screenplay at a US festival.

The Bidyut Kotoky-directed film bagged the best screenplay award at Treasure Coast International Film Festival in Florida.

It received nominations in five categories.

"The film's story is based in Assam but people from halfway across the globe are relating to it. This goes to show that emotions across the globe are same. In 'Xhoihobote Dhemlite', we always believed that we are making a film for in Assamese language for the global audience," said Mumbai-based Kotoky.

Last month, "Xhoixobote Dhemalite" became the first Assamese film to be commercially released in the US.

Besides, it won three awards, including that of best film, in the Love international Film Festival, Los Angeles.

Based on true events, the film also features seasoned actors like Victor Banerjee, Nakul Vaid, Naved Aslam, Nipon Goswami and Nikumoni Barua.

The film is produced by 'India Stories', a Mumbai-based production house and co-produced by Kotoky's Dhruv Creative Productions and US-based Kurmasana Kreates.

The Treasure Coast International Film Festival (TCIFF) is dedicated to the promotion of independent and foreign films as an art form.

This year, the TCIFF Lifetime Achievement Award was given to director and industry veteran Isaac Florentine.

The inaugural film of the festival was Florentine's "Acts of Vengeance", starring Antonio Banderas.

