Home Entertainment Hindi

Huma Qureshi has a new way of celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Actor Huma Qureshi wants her brother Saqib Saleem to tie her a rakhi, rather than the other way round.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi (Photo | Huma Qureshi Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Huma Qureshi has an interesting suggestion for all the brothers and sister this Raksha Bandhan. The 32-year-old wants her brother Saqib Saleem to tie her a rakhi, rather than the other way round.

"Rakhi is a beautiful festival. I think brothers should also tie rakhis to their sisters. I always tie rakhis to my brothers but I think this time he will tie me a rakhi," said Huma.

The actor feels that sisters also protect their brothers in many ways, "Brothers should also tie rakhis to their sisters because it is not one-way protection. I think sisters also protect their brothers in their own way. If not physically, then emotionally, mentally and spiritually," said the actor.

The Bollywood diva is known to be very close to her actor brother Saqib Saleem, and both have graced a number of events together. The duo also keeps treating fans with their photos on social media.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor has, in the past, referred to her brother as her 'support wall,' while the doting brother fondly wrote, 'Without you there would be no me,' in a post on Instagram, dedicated to his sister.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Qureshi looked ravishing in a plain black gown with subtle embellishments at the trail. She also congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their engagement and said, "I just want to wish her all the best and congratulations to her and Nick, and I wish them a happy married life"

On the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Kaala', opposite superstar Rajinikanth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Huma Qureshi Saqib Saleem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games