Home Entertainment Hindi

Marathi actor Bhalchandra Kadam​ says comparing an original with a remake is not justified

Actor Bhalchandra Kadam says Marathi movies have been known for experimenting with interesting subjects.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Director

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Popular Marathi actor Bhalchandra Kadam says Marathi movies have been known for experimenting with interesting subjects and that the entry of Bollywood celebrities has brought in curiosity in the regional cinema.

Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Nana Patekar, Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have either acted in or produced Marathi films. So, has Marathi cinema become more popular in India because of gaining support from Bollywood actors?

"Marathi cinema has always been known for experimenting with interesting subjects and genres. It has a dedicated audience comprising not just Marathi speaking population, but also others who understand Marathi. We can say that the entry of popular Bollywood names has brought in curiosity and interest in Bollywood lovers to watch Marathi cinema," Bhalchandra, popularly known as Bhau Kadam, told IANS in an email interview.

Some Bollywood films have also been adapted from Marathi movies -- the latest being "Dhadak", the Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster "Sairat".

"'Sairat' was a very good movie which was liked by the audience. But when we talk about movie remakes, the first thing that comes to our mind is how the original movie was.

"Comparing an original with a remake is not justified," said the actor, known for featuring in Marathi movies like "Boyz", "Half Ticket" and "Timepass 2".

Bhalchandra has also featured in a Bollywood film titled "Ferrari Ki Sawaari".

"I could not take more projects after 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari' (released in 2012) because since then I have been occupied with TV shows and theatre. I was approached for one of the parts of 'Golmaal' series but was unable to commit to the continuous shoot schedule owing to my prior commitments. Hence, had to turn down the offer," he said.

He currently plays the lead in ZEE5's first Marathi web series titled "Liftman".

"Digital as a medium is the future of entertainment and it is expected to grow further. Hence, we see a lot of veteran actors now shooting for the digital platform," he said.

The series has been mostly shot in a lift.

"At first, I wondered 'Did I hear it right? Shooting in a lift?' Then I was quite amazed by the thought of bringing alive lift stories from the point of view of liftman. Since this is a never attempted concept that ZEE5 approached me with, I was ready to play the liftman.

"The storyline and dialogues were so quirky and comical that we spent most of our shoot time laughing. Comedy is not restricted to a particular place or a set," said the actor, who is hailed as one of the best comedians in Marathi cinema by many.

Like a lift, he has seen many ups and downs in his life.

"Initially, during my theatre days, I faced a financial crunch. There was one time when I had to go to Dubai and I had only Rs 1,000 with me. Those days, we were literally living on my mother's pension and it was not enough.

"So, I decided to take up more theatre projects to support my family. I can say 'Fu Bai Fu' (show) was turning point in my life. Also, I never said no to any project irrespective of the size. Today, I am happy to play the lead role on the digital medium, catering to a larger and a different kind of audience," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhalchandra Kadam Marathi movies Marathi cinema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony