Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan

Aayush Sharma, who did his schooling in Delhi, says as a child, he used to watch everything that had entertainment written on it.

21st August 2018

MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma, who is making his Bollywood debut with his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan's production "Loveratri", says he has been a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda.

"Being a Delhi boy, I was a huge SRK fan. Because Delhi and SRK bhai go hand-in-hand... SRK represents Delhi, and I used to love watching his films. Having said that, I used to love all the commercial films, from action to comedy. I was a huge fan of Govinda sir," Aayush told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"I would say one actor who I was starstruck when I met him in Mumbai, was Govinda sir. I used to enjoy a lot of his films as they were the most entertaining. I have loved movies of SRK bhai, Salman bhai, Aamir Khan bhai and also Hrithik Roshan," he added.

Aayush, who did his schooling in Delhi, says as a child, he used to watch "everything that had entertainment written on it".

"I was a movie buff and preferred Bollywood over Hollywood," he added.

