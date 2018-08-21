'Veere Di Wedding' actor Vivek Mushran thinks web series is the future

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Vivek Mushran, known for featuring in films like "Saudagar" and "Veere Di Wedding", is set to make his debut in the digital world. He feels that web series is the future.

The actor plays Satyavan Gupta -- a character with grey shades -- in Viu's upcoming series "Banned".

"I think web series is the future. For an actor doing daily soaps on television, series are surely a breath of fresh air. I really enjoy watching web series, and now, enjoyed working in it as well," Vivek said in a statement to IANS.

Elaborating on what made him take up "Banned", he said: "My role is really interesting, a typical small-time wheeler-dealer, wannabe politician and moralless. Moreover, I have worked with the production house Bodhi Tree before as well and I respect their talent. Hence, there was no saying no to it."