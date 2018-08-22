As far as cinema on sports is concerned, nothing can be more dramatic: Farhan Akthar

Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akthar has played role of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh in 'Bhag Milkha Bhag'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akthar, who is gearing up for his next film "The Sky is Pink", has said sports stories are easier to understand and they also inspire people.

Farhan said this here on Tuesday while interacting with the media at the launch of sportswear brand D:FY along with Anil Kumble, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Salim, Rhea Chakraborty and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Farhan has played role of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh in "Bhag Milkha Bhag".

When asked Farhan whether cinema on sports is emerging as a trend, he said: "We always look up to sporting icons and sporting legends over the time that we have had, to bring their stories onscreen. There is a lot I think, for children especially, to learn about character and life and it also helps to re-invent you and to deal with failure."

Farhan feels stories based on sports personalities inspire people in general.

"I think if you can take stories from sports, they are easier for people to understand and they inspire people because they are not very complicated so, it gets easy for children and people in general to learn life lessons from sports."

In the near future, audience will be able to see sports film based on India's 1983 World Cup win titled as "83" in which Ranveer Singh is playing the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

On the other hand, Sharddha Kapoor will play role of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal in Amol Gupte's upcoming film.

"As far as cinema on sports is concerned, I think nothing can be more dramatic. When you watch a sport, be it cricket or football or badminton, we have seen the events in a match, where you feel this has played out in a way which couldn't even be scripted.

"If you write it, then people might question that how is it possible? So, there is lot of drama in sports and that's what makes it so enjoyable to watch. In sports, heroes emerge and stories are created in a way that you cannot possibly imagine," he said.

"The Sky is Pink" is a biographical drama film directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP films.

The film is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

It stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles.

