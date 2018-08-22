Home Entertainment Hindi

Asha Bhosle to pay tribute to four iconic composers

Asha Bhosle will share her experiences about all four 'Bengal Tigers' during the show at the Shanmukhananda Hall.

Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will pay tribute to four legendary Indian film music composers -- Sachin Dev Burman, Hemant Kumar, Salil Chowdhury and Rahul Dev Burman -- by performing at The Bengal Tigers, a show to be held here on September 1.

Asha will share her experiences about all four 'Bengal Tigers' during the show at the Shanmukhananda Hall, read a statement issued on behalf of the organisers Badaam Raja Productions, owned by Vinayak Gawande, Ninad Karpe and Poonam Torgal.

Compositions of the four composers will be presented featuring young artistes like Shailaja Subramanian, Anindita Paul, Adish Telang and Hrishikesh Ranade on vocal and a troupe of 15 musicians on melody and percussion instruments conducted by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar.

Conceived and directed by composer Rahul Ranade, The Bengal Tigers is aimed at taking the audience on a trip of nostalgia and history behind each of their iconic songs.

The concert will present the choicest of each of the composer's compositions in Hindi, English and Bengali, woven through a narrative describing their journey and evolution of music.

Actor Sumeet Raghavan will host the show.

Rahul Ranade, Creative Director of the show, said in a statement: "My idea was to go beyond the routine orchestra drill. The Bengal Tiger promises to bring forth the most popular songs along with some rare and unheard melodies composed by each of the gems.

"While we have regaled their melodies for decades now, it would be important to know the process and journey behind each composition. I also think, the current generation needs to be aware and educated about the glorious musical history of Indian film music. As a die-hard fan and deriving musical inspiration all throughout my career from them, I am glad to pay a tribute to them."

