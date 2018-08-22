Filmmaker Rahul Mittra alleges fraud by co-producer Sunil Bohra, FIR lodged

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of filmmaker Rahul Mittra against his producer-partner Sunil Bohra in the 2012 film Saheb Biwi aur Gangster, police said on Tuesday.

Mittra's said Bohra had signed an agreement with him and Director Tigmanshu Dhulia for the release and distribution of the said movie.

According to the FIR, after the film went on to do much more business, Bohra pocketed the entire money, apart from selling its digital and music rights surreptitiously with "an intention of misappropriation and to defraud".

It said that it was mutually agreed and confirmed by all partners that all income of the film shall come to Bohra and then appropriated by all partners equally -- with each one receiving 33 per cent share of the total amount generated.

"The partnership agreement entered into between us clearly and categorically provided that there shall be a bank account of the firm at any nationalised or reputed bank and shall be duly operated by all the partners," Mittra wrote.

Mittra said that Bohra didn't deposit any money in the joint account.

"He has unsurped and kept the entire amount and caused me a huge loss of Rs 1.83 crore of my hard earned amount...," the complainant claimed.