'Gali Guleiyan' is a complex film: Manoj Bajpayee

Hindi psychological drama 'Gali Guleiyan' -- also known as 'In The Shadows' -- has traveled to almost 20 international film festivals.

Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee (Photo | Manoj Bajpayee Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee says Dipesh Jain's "Gali Guleiyan" is the most complex film in the history of Indian cinema.

"I haven't watched such a difficult and complex film and the character which I am playing in this film in my entire life and in history of Indian cinema," said Manoj while interacting with the media here.

The Hindi psychological drama -- also known as "In The Shadows" -- has travelled to almost 20 international film festivals. Manoj features in a heart wrenching portrayal of a man trapped within the walls and alleys of old Delhi and his own mind, and it is about how he attempts to break free to find a human connection.

Talking about his role, he said: "I started preparation for this role one and a half months before the shooting of the film. I am playing an electrician in the film who lives in the lane called 'Guli Guleiyan' in Chandni Chowk. He fixes cameras at people's houses and he wants to see what is happening in their lives."

Manoj says his character is mentally disturbed.

"He is a mentally disturbed person who listens to a voice of a child who cries continuously as his father beats him and my character wants to save that child. So, in the entire film, my character tries to find that child so that he can save him," added the actor, who won the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for his role in the film.

Manoj says winning an award at IFFM was special.

"I feel this will benefit our film as people are talking about it. We are releasing this film in India on September 7."

"Guli Guleiyan" also features actors Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami.

