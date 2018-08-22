'Kya Haal Mr Paanchal?' star Dharti Bhatt learning photography

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Dharti Bhatt has found a new interest on the set of the show "Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal?" She is learning photography from Shivraj, the show's director of photography.

"It all started when my friend got a camera which she hardly used. So, I started using her camera to click pictures. Soon, I started enjoying clicking pictures even on the set. When I spoke to my DOP about my interest in learning (how to use) camera, he told me that he will teach me how to use a video camera," Dharti said in a statement.

"I was more than happy to accept it. He is teaching me about how light effects...I am enjoying the process," she added.