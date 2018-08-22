Home Entertainment Hindi

'Peepli Live' actor Jageshwar Banwariya in 'Mere Sai'

The entire setup of 'Mere Sai' is that of a village which took Jageshwar Banwariya back to his 'Peepli Live' shooting days.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Jageshwar Banwariya, who has acted in movies like "Peepli Live" and "Rann", will soon enter the show "Mere Sai".

"I am playing Tulsa's (actress Sneha Wagh) husband, who will go to Shirdi to take her back home," Jageshwar said in a statement.

"Sneha is a very nice human being and the entire cast is very helpful. Being a devotee of Sai baba, this show is very special for me. Also, the entire setup of 'Mere Sai' is that of a village. It takes me back to my 'Peepli Live' shooting days," he added.

Sneha had earlier shared that her character Tulsa is the sister of Mhalsapati, who is a staunch devotee of Sai Baba.

"She (Tulsa) is a mysterious character who has come to Shirdi and is a bit lost. How she turns to Sai and how he helps her in life is the interesting aspect of the storyline and her part," Sneha had said.

Actor Abeer Soofi plays Sai Baba in the show.

