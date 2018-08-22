Home Entertainment Hindi

Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul walk black carpet at 'Ghoul' premiere

The premiere took place last night at the Great Eastern Mills in Byculla and in an apparent nod to the show's genre.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte and Manav, the stars of the new Netflix original "Ghoul", attended the premiere of their show here.

The premiere took place last night at the Great Eastern Mills in Byculla and in an apparent nod to the show's genre, both the actors walked the "black carpet" at the event.

The series director Patrick Graham also graced the black carpet along with producers Vikramaditya Motwane and Kilian Kerwin.

The premiere event was also attended by their industry colleagues like Anurag Kashyap, Jim Sarbh, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

"Ghoul", the first Indian horror series from the streaming giant, is based on an Arabic folklore.

The story follows a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation centre and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets.

The three-episode series, produced in partnership with Phantom Films, Ivanhoe and Blumhouse, has been written by Graham.

The series will be available on Netflix from August 24 onwards.

