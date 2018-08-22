Home Entertainment Hindi

Srijit Mukherji says 'Gumnami Baba' announcement has elicited unbelievable response

Srijit Mukherji had announced the film on August 18, sharing that he will be teaming up with actor Prosenjit Chatterjee for it.

Published: 22nd August 2018 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Srijit Mukherji

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji (Photo | Srijit Mukherji Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is overwhelmed by the curiosity and support he has received ever since he announced his new project "Gumnami Baba", a man who many thought was Subhas Chandra Bose.

Mukherji on Tuesday tweeted: "No other announcement till date has elicited such an unbelievable response. People have offered to help with their personal research, links to existing research, books, articles and even school assignments. Just goes to what the Man means to the entire nation, even till today."

The National Award winning director even shared a photograph featuring a stack of books.

He had announced the film on August 18, sharing that he will be teaming up with actor Prosenjit Chatterjee for it.

TAGS
Gumnami Baba Srijit Mukherji Subhas Chandra Bose

