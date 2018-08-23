Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu is craving for 'sunshine'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu has just turned up the heat with her latest Instagram post, as she craves for 'sunshine'.

Flaunting her curves in a colorful striped bikini while basking in the sun, the 'Raaz' star is giving some serious fitness goals with her toned body.

"Take me back to sunshine ?? ... Maldives ???? #loveyourself #bikinibody #lovelife #monkeylove" wrote the 39-year-old.

Basu is all set to pen down her own book on fitness. The 'Race' star's book will be based on the mantra of loving oneself besides also featuring various workout regimes and customised diets to maintain a healthy body.

She was last seen in the 2015 horror-thriller 'Alone' opposite her now husband and actor Karan Singh Grover.