Home Entertainment Hindi

Dharmendra is 'one in a million' for Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shared a throwback picture on his Instagram where he can be seen giving a peck on the veteran actor's cheek.

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh is all hearts for the 'one in a million' actor Dharmendra.

The 'Padmaavat' star shared a throwback picture on his Instagram where he can be seen giving a peck on the veteran actor's cheek. Dressed in a red and white tuxedo, Singh looks his dapper best alongside Dharmendra in a formal suit.

 

@aapkadharam #oneinamillion

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On the work front, Singh is all set for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' which is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper'. Produced by Karan Johar, the flick will hit the big screens on December 28 this year and will mark the debut of Sara Ali Khan.

Dharmendra, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se'. The comedy-drama brings together the 'Sholay' star and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. Helmed by Navaniat Singh, the film will hit the big screens on August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Dharmendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 