I get bored easily, so I explore new genres: Dinakar Thoogudeepa

By Express News Service

Directing films has been Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s passion, and he doesn’t mind waiting for a subject that excites him. Almost seven years after helming Sarathi, Dinakar is now back with Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, which is releasing this Varamahalakshmi. “Filmmaking is not about satisfying your own wishes. So when I start with a film, I first keep the audience in mind. I first understand what kind of films and subjects appeals to them, then I think about how to present it through my eyes. Even if I have just three films prior to this one, they’ve all been memorable ones,” says the director, who has also acted, distributed and produced films. “The only thing I’m connecting with right now is cinema, and not with anything else,” he says.

Life Jothe... is special for him as he got to associate with his wife Manasa for a film, as she wrote the story. “The most special part of my life is Manasa, who like me, loves everything about films and cricket. So we hardly have any differences in opinion. Our conversations and arguments have always involved films, cricket and children. We don’t discuss family matters as much. She is a film buff and watches all kinds of films. With Life Jothe..., Manasa got to associate with me on the sets for 54 days. I got to see her possessive side, especially when it came to how the story was executed. I had to make her understand directorial liberties,” Dinakar says.

The director is happy that he is not sticking to just one genre, and says that Life Jothe... is different from his previous films. “I have this bad habit - I get bored easily. In a way, that is the biggest reason I exploring different genres with each film,” he says.

Throwing light on the film’s story, Dinakar says it mirrors the new generation. Nakul’s character, played by Prem, works in an MNC, Prajwal Devaraj as Virat, is a multi-millionaire who thinks money can buy everything, but is still not happy. Reshmi, a role played by Hariprriya, wants to live a free-spirited life and achieve something on her own, which goes beyond her family. Sudharani identifies as the mother of today. These people, who we come across on an every day basis, are represented in the film.”

The director signs off by saying, “The journey of life is challenging. We have to just learn to keep carrying on and not repeat mistakes.”