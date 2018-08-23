Home Entertainment Hindi

I get bored easily, so I explore new genres: Dinakar Thoogudeepa

Life Jothe Ondu Selfie has the director associating with wife Manasa for the first time, which he says was special

Published: 23rd August 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Prem, Hariprriya and Prajwal Devaraj in Life Jothe Ondu Selfie

By Express News Service

Directing films has been Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s passion, and he doesn’t mind waiting for a subject that excites him. Almost seven years after helming Sarathi, Dinakar is now back with Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, which is releasing this Varamahalakshmi. “Filmmaking is not about satisfying your own wishes. So when I start with a film, I first keep the audience in mind. I first understand what kind of films and subjects appeals to them, then I think about how to present it through my eyes.  Even if I have just three films prior to this one, they’ve all been memorable ones,” says the director, who has also acted, distributed and produced films. “The only thing I’m connecting with right now is cinema, and not with anything else,” he says.

Life Jothe... is special for him as he got to associate with his wife Manasa for a film, as she wrote the story. “The most special part of my life is Manasa, who like me, loves everything about films and cricket. So we hardly have any differences in opinion. Our conversations and arguments have always involved films, cricket and children. We don’t discuss family matters as much. She is a film buff and watches all kinds of films. With Life Jothe..., Manasa got to associate with me on the sets for 54 days. I got to see her possessive side, especially when it came to how the story was executed. I had to make her understand directorial liberties,” Dinakar says. 

The director is happy that he is not sticking to just one genre, and says that Life Jothe... is different from his previous films. “I have this bad habit - I get bored easily. In a way, that is the biggest reason I exploring different genres with each film,” he says.

Throwing light on the film’s story, Dinakar says it mirrors the new generation. Nakul’s character, played by Prem, works in an MNC, Prajwal Devaraj as Virat, is a multi-millionaire who thinks money can buy everything, but is still not happy. Reshmi, a role played by Hariprriya, wants to live a free-spirited life and achieve something on her own, which goes beyond her family.  Sudharani identifies as the mother of today. These people, who we come across on an every day basis, are represented in the film.” 
The director signs off by saying, “The journey of life is challenging. We have to just learn to keep carrying on and not repeat mistakes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games