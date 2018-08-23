Home Entertainment Hindi

'Iqbal' made my family proud of me: Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade made a promise to his fans that he will look for a strong and good script which he intends to do next year.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Talpade

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade (Photo | Shreyas Talpade Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade says his debut film "Iqbal", which will complete 13 years since its release on August 26, 2005, is a movie that made his family proud of him.

In the Nagesh Kukunoor directorial, Shreyas essayed the role of a deaf and mute youngster aspiring to be a cricketer.

"The journey of making this beautiful film has been one of the most precious and treasured memories of my life. When I look back in retrospect, I feel that life has come full circle after 'Iqbal' released 13 years ago," Shreyas said in a statement.

"To this present day, I still continue to listen to the song from my film which is not only my favourite song but also inspires me a lot today whenever I feel low. It's a film that made my family proud of me."

He also made a promise to his fans that he will look for a strong and good script which he intends to do next year.

"I'll look for something which is equally strong like 'Iqbal' and do that next year. I'm grateful to the makers for seeing 'Iqbal' in me and trusting me to play the character on screen," said Shreyas.

After "Iqbal", he delivered memorable performances in films like "Dor", "Om Shanti Om" and "Golmaal Returns".

