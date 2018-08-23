Mishal Raheja likes to play roles to a tee

Home Entertainment Hindi

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Mishal Raheja says whenever he is offered a character to play, he likes to play it to a tee.

He is currently seen in "Kumkum Bhagya" as rockstar King Singh.

"When I'm offered to play a part, I like to play it to a tee. When 'Kumkum...' was offered to me, I knew in my head how I wanted my character King Singh to look like and carry himself. He is successful, stylish and has a larger than life appeal," Mishal said in a statement to IANS.

"I personally went out with my stylist and looked for outfits. You'll see me majorly in jackets and quirky accessories. But that is not exactly why I am complaining."

The show's team is shooting here.

"And mostly outdoors... having to deal with layers of outfits in a weather like that of Mumbai is tough. I'm majorly sweating. When we take a break, the cast and crew have a good time together either lunching together or catching up on gossip or just having some fun.

"And I'm away trying to dry myself and get out of the layers of clothing. So, it's tough but I love the role and I'm currently immersed in the character and also relate to him in ways more than one," added the "Ishq Ka Rang Safed" actor.

Mishal Raheja

