Priyanka Chopra remembers father on his birth anniversary

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra got nostalgic as she remembered her father on his birth anniversary.

The 'Quantico' star shared a 40 seconds video consisting of pictures capturing her special moments spent with her father, with American singer Michael Bolton's 'Fathers and daughters' playing in the backdrop.

"Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever," tweeted the 36-year-old.

PeeCee's father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013, after battling cancer. She has often expressed that she misses him, and how his death has been a low point in her life.

On the work front, the 36-year-old will next be seen in Hollywood movies 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' and 'Isn't it Romantic'; while in Bollywood, she will play a major role in Shonali Bose's directorial debut 'The Sky is Pink'.

The 'Mary Kom' actor recently made headlines for her engagement with American singer Nick Jonas.