Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra remembers father on his birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013, after battling cancer.

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra got nostalgic as she remembered her father on his birth anniversary.

The 'Quantico' star shared a 40 seconds video consisting of pictures capturing her special moments spent with her father, with American singer Michael Bolton's 'Fathers and daughters' playing in the backdrop.

"Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever," tweeted the 36-year-old.

PeeCee's father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013, after battling cancer. She has often expressed that she misses him, and how his death has been a low point in her life.

On the work front, the 36-year-old will next be seen in Hollywood movies 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' and 'Isn't it Romantic'; while in Bollywood, she will play a major role in Shonali Bose's directorial debut 'The Sky is Pink'.

The 'Mary Kom' actor recently made headlines for her engagement with American singer Nick Jonas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar