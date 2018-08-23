Home Entertainment Hindi

The needle pierced my fingers multiple times: Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan says the experience of learning how to tailor wasn't easy at all.

Published: 23rd August 2018 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan, who plays a tailor in upcoming entertainer "Sui Dhaaga - Made in India", says that he gave three months to learn tailoring to ensure he gave his best to the role.

"I knew that I had a task at hand. I knew I had to master the art to convince people that I am a real 'masterji'. Darshan (the costume designer) and Noor bhai (the tailor on the sets) helped me a lot and I gave it three months to learn this skill," Varun said in a statement.

"As an actor, I like to get challenged to become someone else on-screen," added the actor, whose character is named Mauji in the movie, which also stars Anushka Sharma.

He says the experience of learning how to tailor wasn't easy at all.

"It was frustrating because initially I wasn't getting it right. The needle pierced my fingers multiple times. (But) I'm so glad that I went through the drill because I have picked up a new skill in the process.

ALSO WATCH: Sui Dhaaga trailer

"It took me 3 months... Sometimes 2 hours and sometimes 4 hours in each tailoring class to get the confidence that I could pull this off in front of camera," added the "Badlapur" actor. claiming that he is now "very comfortable" on the sewing machine.

"Sui Dhaaga" brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".

The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and the country's local artisans have.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Sui Dhaaga Anushka Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 