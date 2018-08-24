Home Entertainment Hindi

Beauty is not a standard version of what fashion magazines are trying to sell: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi says women are still objectified and expected to be 'corseted' to match up to the beauty standards set up by the society.

Published: 24th August 2018 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi (Photo | Huma Qureshi Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Huma Qureshi says issues like female empowerment and gender equality may have taken the centrestage but the fact that women are still expected to dress up for "male gaze" saddens her.

The 32-year-old actor says women are still objectified and expected to be "corseted" to match up to the beauty standards set up by the society.

"Commodification of women still persists. They are still expected to be very prim and proper and corseted to look a certain way. The idea behind this is that we are suppose to dress up for male gaze. We are not supposed to dress up for ourselves.

"I love dressing sexy and looking my best, but there is a big difference when you are dressing up for yourself and when you dressing up for someone else. It shows," Huma told PTI.

The actor says the patriarchal mindset has "packaged a female body in a certain way," but its high time women should start being comfortable in their skin.

"Beauty comes in all packages. For years people have sold the idea that fair skin is beautiful. Why can't a brown or a black woman be beautiful? We have someone like Priyanka Chopra who has made brown so sexy in the West. I believe beauty is not a standard version of what some fashion magazine is trying to sell." 

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, where she walked the ramp for designer Anvita Sharma's label Two Point Two along with her brother Saqib Saleem.

Huma says fashion for her is all about being comfortable and confident.

"I think fashion for me is to be yourself and be in your skin. I don't understand why so many people in the fashion industry are trying to stand out all the time, which I believe stems from deep rooted insecurities.

"I just feel insecurities makes people look what they are not. I am very classic in my choices. I will never wear something outrageous to make a headline or to get praise," she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Huma Qureshi Priyanka Chopra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat