Didn't expect to do a Karan Johar film so early in career: Bhumi Pednekar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bagging a Karan Johar directorial so early in her career was a dream come true for Bhumi Pednekar who believes it's a big opportunity to be a part of his next "Takht".

Directed by Johar, "Takht" also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

"It was a dream come true. I didn't expect to bag a Karan Johar film so soon in my career. I always hoped I would work with him, he's a prolific filmmaker. He has really changed the game.

"He has a great vision. I was surprised when it happened... I immediately told my parents," Bhumi told PTI.

"Takht" is set in Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

While Bhumi is tight-lipped about her role, the "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" star says she's happy that the films she's doing align with her sensibilities.

"When I started out, I didn't realise I would get a chance to have an effect on so many people. I've been lucky to get work I believe in and which completely goes with my sensibilities, ideas and beliefs," she says.

The actor, who has featured in films like "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", says she constantly looks for challenges and her approach to work hasn't changed since her film debut in 2015.

"I am an actor, a performer and I always take up work which will keep me on my toes. It should make me say 'How will I do this, will I convince people?' I still work as hard as I did during my first film.

"My films are doing well and I feel happy but I'm also constantly thinking what's next. How do I better myself, it's about constant improvement. I introspect a lot. I am super critical of myself. I am very tough to impress," she adds.

The actor, who recently launched autumn winter collection of Raisin, says in the age of airport and gym looks there is a pressure to look good but ultimately one should rely on what's comfortable to them.

"There's a pressure to be true to yourself. Very often you get confused because there are so many opinions and suggestions. But I've realised everyone is an individual and you have got to do what you are comfortable in," she added.