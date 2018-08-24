'Ghoul' lets you explore themes that get cut in films: Manav Kaul

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Manav Kaul says the format of a series like "Ghoul" allows an actor to explore the character and delve into diverse themes to enhance one's performance.

The 41-year-old actor, whose Netflix horror outing started streaming from today, says the three-episode series will help viewers peel off the various layers of his part of colonel Sunil Dacunha.

"He has a lot of layers and that's what a series does. It gives you a little breathing time. A breather. Lets the actor do all the detailing, add sub-text and develop sub-plots. You can play with the psyche and all. You get to explore those themes that usually get cut out in films. And 'Ghoul' is horror. Everything is grey in horror, nothing is black and white," Kaul told PTI in an interview.

The actor says he always wants to be part of "well-written" projects and he was blown away by director-writer Patrick Graham's vision.

"I was attracted to the script. It was stunning. The moment I read the script, you know this is something you haven't seen it before. And you always want to be a part of something really fresh. Also Patrick was clear about how he wants to treat the show and the characters. He had a specific look for Sunil Dacunha in his mind," he says.

It is Netflix's first horror series and is based on Arabic folklore.

"Ghoul" follows a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation centre and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets.

Kaul says, despite being set in a dystopian India, the series has a universal feel to it.

"We all are living in the same world. We know the reality. The good part is this dystopian theme gives it a universal context. It's not only about India. Everyone in the world can relate to it. When you relate to things, it becomes easy to entertain people. End of the day, it's for the entertainment, end of the day, it's horror."

Fronted by Radhika Apte, the series has been produced in partnership with Phantom Films, Ivanhoe and Blumhouse. The series had its black carpet premiere in Delhi last night at the Jagran Film Festival.