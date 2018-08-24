I am critical of my own work: Reema Kagti

By PTI

MUMBAI: Reema Kagti, fresh from the success of her latest "Gold", says both good reviews and commercial success matter to her.

"Logic dictates that a commercial success is better for the director than a flop. Whether it is an actor, a director or a technician, appreciation for your work makes you feel good.

"The balance has to be right... You do not want the other thing happening, where your film has earned lot of money but got zero appreciation," Reema told PTI.

Reema made her directorial debut with romcom "Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd" in 2007 to psychological horror "Talaash" (2012).

Sports drama "Gold" is the director's latest offering, which has earned decent reviews and money at the ticket window.

She says she is her own critic, which she believes is an advantage.

"I am critical of my own work, when I see my films, you only see mistakes, you don't see what is good. It is good and it keeps you on your toes."

Reema says she always wanted to do a sports film and never understood what kept her away from the genre.

"I love this space. It is a tried-and-tested formula but it works really well. I feel uplifted and positive at the end of a sports film. I had wanted to do it for a while," she adds.

The director says she knew working on the story of "Gold" would be challenging but she was up for the task.

"It feels daunting but I have had big help for the research. We had a hockey historian from Delhi, my co-writer was there. I had a superb crew and cast. It was challenging but it was not that hard.