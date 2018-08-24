Home Entertainment Hindi

I am doing Anurag Basus's 'Imli' with Kangana Ranaut: Rajkummar Rao

'Imli' will be Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's third collaboration with each other after 'Queen' and ongoing project 'Mental Hai Kya'.

Published: 24th August 2018 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 11:57 AM

Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming films "Stree", has confirmed that he will feature in Anurag Basus next film titled "Imli" along with Kangana Ranaut.

Rajkummar was interacting with the media at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 on Thursday in Mumbai.

The actor said: "Yes I am doing a film with Anurag sir called "Imli" which also stars Kangana."

There were also reports that Imtiaz Ali was going to cast Rajkummar in his next venture instead of Shahid Kapoor and reacting to that, the actor said: "There is nothing as of now with Imtiaz sir but I would love to work with him for sure. I love working and being in front of the camera so, whenever I get a chance or whenever somebody offers me a good film I just do it."

"Imli" will be Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's third collaboration with each other. Previously, they worked in "Queen" (2014) and now they are shooting for their second film "Mental Hai Kya".

As far as Kangana is concerned, she will be collaborating with Anurag Basu for the fourth time.

They have earlier worked in "Gangster" (2006), "Life in a Metro" (2007) and "Kites" (2010).

"Imli" is touted to be a love story; which deals with relationships on a very human level.

The shooting will begin in November.

