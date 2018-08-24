Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajol-starrer 'Helicopter Eela' to now release in October

According to the official spokesperson of the film, Pradeep Sarkar was recently diagnosed with dengue and was hospitalised.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol's "Helicopter Eela" has been pushed to October as director Pradeep Sarkar has been hospitalised due to dengue.

The film was slated to release on September 7.

According to the official spokesperson of the film, Sarkar was recently diagnosed with dengue and was hospitalised.

"While in the hospital he came out to direct a scene with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan to complete the shooting schedule of 'Helicopter Eela'. Special care was taken with an ambulance and a doctor on standby on the set. He had an IV drip on his hand and after completing the shoot he went back to the hospital to continue with his treatment," read the statement.

But producer and actor Ajay Devgn did not want to continue the post of the film without Sarkar.

"The makers will wait for him to come out of the hospital and be fit enough to resume work. Ajay Devgn along with Producer Jayantilal Gada (Pen India Ltd.) decided to shift the release date to October 12," read the statement.

Written by Mitesh Shah, "Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. It also stars National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

The film was earlier scheduled for September 14, but was preponed.

