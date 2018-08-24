Rajkummar Rao's '5 Weddings' gets new release date

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri's upcoming film, '5 Weddings', which was slated to release on August 10, will now hit the big screens on September 21.

The flick will show Nargis Fakhri as a writer who is given the task of writing an article on Indian weddings. She then travels to India, where, Rajkummar Rao, a cop, is assigned the responsibility of escorting her. Fakhri travels to Punjab to attend weddings.

The story takes a serious turn when Nargis meets transgenders and discovers some aspects related to them. Nargis' character transforms into an investigative journalist from a writer. Fakhri and Rao then delve into a romantic space.

Earlier, it was also reported that the movie will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Helmed by Indo-American director, Namrata Singh Gujral, the film also stars Candy Clark, Bo Derek, and Dutch-American actor Anneliese Van der Pol.