Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao's '5 Weddings' gets new release date

'5 Weddings' shows Nargis Fakhri traveling to India, where, Rajkummar Rao, a cop, is assigned the responsibility of escorting her.

Published: 24th August 2018 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri's upcoming film, '5 Weddings', which was slated to release on August 10, will now hit the big screens on September 21.

The flick will show Nargis Fakhri as a writer who is given the task of writing an article on Indian weddings. She then travels to India, where, Rajkummar Rao, a cop, is assigned the responsibility of escorting her. Fakhri travels to Punjab to attend weddings.

The story takes a serious turn when Nargis meets transgenders and discovers some aspects related to them. Nargis' character transforms into an investigative journalist from a writer. Fakhri and Rao then delve into a romantic space.

ALSO READ: Rajkumar Rao's '5 Weddings' to premiere at Cannes

Earlier, it was also reported that the movie will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Helmed by Indo-American director, Namrata Singh Gujral, the film also stars Candy Clark, Bo Derek, and Dutch-American actor Anneliese Van der Pol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Nargis Fakhri 5 Weddings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat