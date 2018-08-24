Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan passes away at 63 in Mumbai

The actor, who has featured in more than 350 films, was reportedly not keeping well for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Published: 24th August 2018 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Chavan. (File Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan, known for his comic roles, died this morning at a hospital after a prolonged illness, a hospital official said. He was 63.

"He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mulund since the last four-five days as his health had started deteriorating. He passed away today morning at about 5," the hospital official told PTI.

Chavan, who also featured in numerous plays, is best remembered for his comic roles in Marathi films such as 'Jatra', 'Zapatlela', 'Pachadlele', 'Mumbaicha Dabewala' and 'Shrimanta Damodar Panta', among others.

'Moru Chi Mavshi' is one of his famous plays in which he was appreciated for portraying a woman.

