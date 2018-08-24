Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran Odia actor Debu Bose no more

Veteran actor Debu Bose passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad following prolonged illness on Wednesday night. He was 76.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Veteran actor Debu Bose passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad following prolonged illness on Wednesday night. He was 76.Bose had suffered cardiac arrest twice in April this year and was put on ventilator at the private hospital. He was under treatment there since then.

A popular name in both Odia and Bengali movie industries, Bose started his career in Ollywood as a dancer and assistant choreographer in Nitai Palit’s ‘Mana Akasha’ in 1974.During his college days in Berhampur, he was associated with Ganjam Kala Parishad and took part in several dance dramas. Having keen interest in dance, Bose also learnt classical dance by observing his sister Sadhana Bose, who was a student of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and Mayadhar Rout.  

Six years later, he debuted as an actor in Nagen Ray’s ‘Tapasya’ in 1980 in which, he acted as a villain. This was followed by ‘Phula Chandana’ where he portrayed the role of father. Mostly known for his supporting roles, he acted in around 120 films in a career spanning over three decades.For film lovers, the iconic actor was the most loved on-screen father and is remembered for his films like ‘Pua Moro Kala Thakura’, ‘Samay Kheluchhi Chaka Bhaunri’, ‘Ki Heba Sua Posile’, ‘Phula Chandana’ and ‘Suna Chadhei’. He was last seen in ‘Rasta’ in 2014.

Apart from films, Bose was a part of several television serials and devotional music albums. He was also a theatre exponent and directed several Odia plays during his association with city-based theatre troupe, Diganta. Bose headed the Odia Cine Artistes Association for a few years.A pall of gloom descended on the Odia film industry after the news of his death spread. His last rites will be performed at Hyderabad.

