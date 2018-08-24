Yash Sinha​ writing story on his married life, says wife Amrapali Gupta​

Home Entertainment Hindi

Amrapali, who participated in the couple dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' with her husband Yash Sinha, wants to share screen space with him again.

NEW DELHI: Actress Amrapali Gupta says her husband Yash Sinha, an actor, is writing a story on their married life. It is still in the early stages, but they are expecting it to be streamed on a digital platform.

"We want to do something together. It hasn't come to us till now," Amrapali told IANS here.

She shared that Yash is a good actor, but he will also present his writing skill.

"I won't say that he wants to be a producer. He is writing something and it is on our life... what kind of a husband and wife we are. The story will come from our personal life. It is going to be like a comic thing," she said.

"He plans to make it for the digital platform. I give suggestions whether it is good or not," she added.

Asked to describe her life after marriage, she said: "Freedom is gone, especially after my child's birth. My in-laws are open minded. There are no restrictions regarding clothes, outings and all. It's just that my mother-in-law wants me to look pretty when a guest comes to our house.

"But after having a baby, there are so many things to do. I don't get proper sleep and I am hyper and want everything to be perfect and on time. Since, I have to plan all this, there are a lot of responsibilities and so freedom is gone."

She performs the duties of her mother off-screen as well as on-screen. She will soon be seen playing a mother in Zee TV's upcoming fiction show "Tujhse Hai Raabta".

"The story is about two mothers. Most of the time people think that biological mother is the only one who can take care of her baby. Our show's concept is that not all the stepmothers are bad.

"My character will die in the show. Her daughter compares the stepmother with her own mother and says that she cannot become like her mother."

So is she doing just a cameo?

"No, it is a full-fledged role. There will be a back story and I will be seen in flashback," she said.

She is thrilled that after a long time the audience will get to see her playing a positive character.

"I don't know how they (the show's makers) imagined that I can do this kind of a role because people think that I can do only negative roles," said the actress, known for shows like "Qubool Hai" and "Ishqbaaaz".

