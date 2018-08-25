Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm in a good space in Bollywood: Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem entered Bollywood in the year 2011 with the movie 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' . His recent release was Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem (Photo | Facebook@Saqib Saleem)

By IANS

MUMBAI: He ventured into Bollywood in 2011 with 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' and gained popularity with films like 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' and 'Dishoom'. Actor Saqib Saleem says he is in a good space in the Hindi film industry.

"It's been a good journey I have made some good choices. I have made some mistakes. But I have really enjoyed being an actor," Saqib told IANS here.

"No, I am not content. I am happy that I am in a good space and I want to work a lot. I have done eight-nine films in these years, though I am not a believer about quantity over quality but I would like to work more and want people to decide," added the actor, who was last seen in 'Race 3'.

The 30-year-old star, who hails from New Delhi, has no regrets about his film choices.

"You learn from those mistakes and if you don't learn and commit the same mistake again then I would regret. I have learnt a lot. I came here as a 21-year-old boy, who had no idea of the film industry or acting. I think I have grown a lot. I see that as a positive," he added.

Now, Saqib is looking for "good work".

"I don't want to restrict myself in terms of things like 'I want to do commercial films or content-driven films or something on the web'. I just want to look out for opportunity that let me put out my talent if I have any out there, and just get good opportunities to work with good interesting minds," he said.

Talking about gender neutrality in Bollywood, Saqib said: "I think it is a very good thing and we should always promote that. A person should be paid or should be given credit as per his or her talent not because that individual is a male or a female. I think your talent should speak first and everything else follows."

Saqib was here with his sister and actress Huma Qureshi to walk as the showstopper for Anvita Sharma's brand Two Point Two at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. While Saqib sported a monochrome coloured suit with a mustard coloured turtle neck, Huma wore a long skirt with a re-invented kimono and mustard coloured top.

 

