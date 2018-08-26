Actor Chitrangada Singh likely to make biopic on disabled swimmer

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chitrangada Singh, who turned producer with "Soorma", is all set to back yet another inspiring story of a sports personality.

Through "Soorma", she brought the heartwarming story of a hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team, Sandeep Singh, who was accidentally hit by a gunshot in a train in 2006, on the big screen.

According to sources, Chitrangada, 41, is exploring a film based on the life of a disabled swimmer. "She is intrigued by the story of disabled sports lady who has done so much for the country. She is a swimmer who hails from the South. We are in talks. Biopics do take time as you have to take permission and all" a source close to the development told PTI.

Talking about the trend of biopics, Chitrangada had earlier told PTI, "I am totally in favour of biopics. True stories must be told to the people. If you tell it well, it does work."

She was last seen in Sanjay Dutt starrer "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3". Her next release is "Bazaar" that features Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

The film, directed by Gaurav Chawla, is about the world of stock markets and trading and Saif plays a street-smart Gujarati businessman.