Alia Bhatt's personal photographer Ranbir Kapoor at it again!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt's personal photographer 'RK' seems to know all the 'right angles'. The 'Raazi' actor has shared yet another picture of herself on Instagram, clicked by her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and captioned it, "When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do.. RK"

While Ranbir continues to hide away from social media, Alia is making sure that his fans don't miss out on his awesomeness.

On August 1, Alia shared a photo clicked by Ranbir and captioned it, "& into the forest I go,to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer - RK)"

This public display of affection (PDA) on social media started a month back, when Alia posted a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen standing by a window overlooking the city view with a friend, and gave the picture credit to RK.

The actors are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The cast list also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.