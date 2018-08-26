Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt's personal photographer Ranbir Kapoor at it again!

While Ranbir continues to hide away from social media, Alia is making sure that his fans don't miss out on his awesomeness.

Published: 26th August 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

This public display of affection (PDA) on social media started a month back. (Photo| Instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt's personal photographer 'RK' seems to know all the 'right angles'. The 'Raazi' actor has shared yet another picture of herself on Instagram, clicked by her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and captioned it, "When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do.. RK"

While Ranbir continues to hide away from social media, Alia is making sure that his fans don't miss out on his awesomeness.

On August 1, Alia shared a photo clicked by Ranbir and captioned it, "& into the forest I go,to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer - RK)"

This public display of affection (PDA) on social media started a month back, when Alia posted a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen standing by a window overlooking the city view with a friend, and gave the picture credit to RK.

The actors are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The cast list also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood star Nagarjuna. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5