Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm always questioning my craft: Director Imtiaz Ali

Ali's films have always found its audience, be it "Jab We Met", "Rockstar", "Highway" or "Tamasha".

Published: 26th August 2018 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Imtiaz Ali (Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons).

By PTI

MUMBAI: Failures do not devastate Imtiaz Ali, who believes he learns a lot more from them than success as he constantly questions his craft.

Ali's films have always found its audience, be it "Jab We Met", "Rockstar", "Highway" or "Tamasha".

His last directorial, "Jab Harry Met Sejal", however, didn't live up to the expectations and the director is aware of how the film fared. "I'm always questioning my craft. This is not the first or the last failure or disappointment that I'm going to have in life. I genuinely mean, I've gained from my failures than from my success," the filmmaker said in a group interview.

READ| If you want to act in Hindi films, speak the bloody language: Imtiaz Ali

"There's only that much pain that actually hits me when I realise that something has fallen short of expectations. It doesn't devastate me. It's fine, both are equal to me," Ali added.

The director's collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for "Jab Harry Met Sejal" had raised a lot of hope but the film did not do the wonders at the box office upon it's release last year.

When asked did he analyse why the film couldn't work, Ali says, "My analysis will always be biased.

People around me who love me are biased, if I'm thinking from my brain, that's only my perspective.

"It is very difficult to reach across that line and go that side and look. I try. After a film is done I don't calculate it. I don't get into postmortem. I let it go because it's released and I can't do anything."

Ali says all his films are made with equal passion. "If the experience has to teach me something, it will reach out. You make every film with equal passion- whether it's 'JHMS' or 'Rockstar'. Some film will do better, sometimes I feel I am getting too much credit for something, sometimes I feel I'm not."

While Ali's films may be about introspection, finding oneself and coming of age, all of them are also about the power of love. But the director insists he does not know much about that feeling.

"I don't know if I have experienced true love. Even when I was as young as you and now that I'm as old as myself, I don't think I've understood anything different or better about love. I think its an enigma."

"All my movies seem to be about love but it isn't that I have an answer.  Personally, I am as lost and confused, maybe more, than you are. I am not a romantic person in personal life," he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imtiaz Ali Tamasha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5