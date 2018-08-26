Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and posted a couple of pictures of her daughter Suhana Khan celebrating the festival with her younger brother AbRam.

Published: 26th August 2018 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, among others wished their siblings and fans on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"Raakhi done...with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make you inspired, make you tender hearted & morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there...and respect to all sisters," the actor wrote.

Priyanka, who recently got engaged with American singer Nick Jonas, posted a photo with her brother celebrating one of her "favourite festivals".

"I've got an army of brothers, and this one (@Iamsidchopra) happens to be the leader of the pack (by default) #HappyRakshaBandhan! It's one of my favourite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection..." the Quantico star wrote on Instagram.

Priyanka's "Bajirao Mastani" co-star Deepika Padukone also celebrated the festival and shared a throwback photo of her with sister Anisha Padukone on Instagram.

"Like always...I promise to love you,protect you and bug you...forever! I love you smallie..." she captioned the photo.

Farhan Akhtar also wished her "boss" sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

"Behna ka kya kehna.. boss #rakshabandhan @zoieakhtar" Farhan wrote on Instagram while sharing their childhood photo.

"Veere Di Wedding" star Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture from her wedding that features all of her brothers, including Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

"To my brothers a very very happy Rakhee... I'm so thankful to have all of you in my life.. love you all a lot! And sorry I'm not there today to tie you rakhee.. your favourite sister, Sonam Also @jahaankapoor26 you're the best!" she wrote.

Arjun shared pictures from his family get together for Raksha Bandhan which was attended by Anil Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, among others.

The actor penned a post for his sister Anshula, where he wrote, "I have a parrot on my shoulder & guess what she's confused by !!! My fashion choices.... ?Ya I'm sorry that yellow Fanny pack is mine & you ain't getting it no matter how hard you stare !!!

"@anshulakapoor, happy rakhi to you !!! ?You're lucky you have such an amazingly warm, genuine, funny cool, sorted & fashion forward brother !!! Ya and you're not a shabby sister yourself too (actually you're the best)" he added.

Actor Soha Ali Khan also celebrated the festival with brother Saif and wrote, "The bond one shares with their brother is unique. Sometimes, he understands you better than you do. When you re lost, he always shines a light in the right direction."

"He gives you the courage to take on the world. Your relationship is unbreakable, just like a diamond. And today, I'm proud that my brother is mine and we are strong together," Soha wrote.

Other celebs who wished their siblings and also fans on the occasion included Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Ekta Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Twinkle Khanna and Genelia D Souza.

