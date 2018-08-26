The ghost breakers

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Though Amar Kaushik’s debut venture Stree has a fun element, its trailer, which says it is ‘based on a ridiculously true phenomenon’, gives you chills at the same time. Slated for August 31 release, the horror-comedy is an experiment with the horror genre, explains the director. “We wanted to make something different. And horror is an interesting genre and we have added some fun element to it. But there’s more to it than comedy. We didn’t want the film to be preachy so we have told it in a fun way,” says Kaushik.

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead along with principal characters such as Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee, the film is based on folk tales that scare you.

Kaushik says, “When we started doing recce for the film, we heard many stories. In the North, people in villages and small towns believe in these tales. We were often told not to venture out after dark even in groups or not to turn back when someone calls out your name in the dark. We were also told not to use perfumes when we were shooting late nights as it invites evil spirits. We tried following the rules. But it was not possible all the times.”

This is Shraddha’s first tryst with the horror genre. She says, “It’s a content-driven film and I am glad I got the opportunity. When I heard the narration I loved it and laughed a lot. I actually don’t watch horror movies. Even at night, I leave a light on in the house. But since this had some fun element, I decided to take it up.”

On the other hand, Rajkummar started his career with horror films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Ragini MMS and Shaitaan. “But this film is not entirely like those. This is a horror comedy. It’s a unique combination and will make you laugh a lot,” he says.

Kaushik says he does not rule out that such untoward elements don’t exist. “Personally, I have never experienced anything like that. I don’t believe in these tales but at times science does not have the answers. We did face some strange incidents while shooting in certain places as we shot on real haunted locales. Some people fell sick on the sets, the Steadicam was not working, and the lights went off for a while.

These circumstances make you believe in it. In fact after four days of our shoot, the unit said: ‘Let’s pack up before midnight’, he says, adding, “Our film has a strong message from women’s point of view. Our elders often say that women should not venture out alone after evenings because of miscreants but in our movie we warn men not to venture out alone at night and even if they do they should go out wrapped in saree.”

Rajkummar, who believes in good and bad energies and not in physical form of ghosts, says, “As a kid, I had many friends with whom we shared a lot of horror stories. I used to act even at that age. I would freak out at times and scream that there is someone outside my room.”

The movie is based on urban legend ‘Nale Ba’ that was viral during the 1990s in Karnataka. The myth was about a witch that used to roam in the streets at night and knock the doors and kill those who opened the door. So people came up with a smart idea of writing ‘Nale Ba’ (means ‘come tomorrow’ in Kannada) outside the doors and the walls of their house. So when the ghost reads it, it goes back to come again the next day and the cycle repeats.

Rajkummar plays a tailor in the movie. About his role, he says, “I play a simple small town guy. I have a lot of shots where I had to stitch. So, I had to learn using a sewing machine. And I managed to do a decent job.”

Shraddha and Rajkummar were Kaushik’s first choices for the film because “Rao is like water, he can be moulded into any form and Shraddha had the innocent face that was required to play that character,” he says.

Both the actors loved working in the film and were all praises for their director, who is a newcomer. Shraddha says, “I feel blessed that Amar approached me to be a part of this film. It’s his first film but he has made many short films and has won awards and been appreciated for it. He is a brilliant director. I was nervous in the beginning but his words, ‘do your best as you are amongst the best and you have to prove yourself’ pulled me through the film.”

Rajkummar agrees. “Amar has a bright future. I have seen his short films and I would love to work with him again. He has given me a lot of scope in the film and I am sure people will love it,” he says.